Hamilton Southeastern Schools superintendent resigns

Dr. Yvonne Stokes has been superintendent in the district since 2021.

FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes has resigned.

The school board accepted Stokes' resignation at a special board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 13. She became the superintendent of HSE Schools in April 2021.

HSE's board and administration said its leadership will continue to build on the foundation laid by Stokes to create an atmosphere of trust and collaboration.

“I am grateful to HSE and the Fishers and Noblesville communities for my time here,” Stokes said. “The opportunity to serve as superintendent was one I never took lightly. As this shift in leadership commences, I am committed to supporting the district and feel confident that our staff, students and families will be in capable hands. The future is bright for HSE.”

The board has also appointed Assistant Superintendent Dr. Matt Kegley as interim superintendent.

“The last few years have presented several challenges for our school community,” Kegley said. “However, with challenge comes the opportunity to learn and grow. I’m humbled by HSE’s trust in me to lead in this interim period and am looking forward to having open conversations with our board, administration, staff, students and families to identify a path that will bring us all together."

As Kegley takes the interim position, the school board and district leadership will start its search for a permanent superintendent within the next several months.