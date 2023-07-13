HSE school board discusses possible dress code changes

Some changes include forbidding students to dress in clothing that would "substantially interfere with a teacher's ability to conduct a class or activity."

FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern school students may soon have to change the way they dress to go to class and school events.

On Wednesday, school board members discussed potential changes to the school's handbook.

"I've seen it firsthand where there are situations that need to be addressed," HSE school board member Suzanne Thomas said during the meeting.

"We may need to send a message home to mom and dad to say the dress code wasn't really met today. Maybe we can work on that tomorrow," said Thomas.

Students would not be allowed to wear spaghetti straps or baggy pants showing their underwear. Shorts, briefs or slips would have to be worn under all dresses and skirts.

"As a mother of two very young girls I am outraged there could be some kind of rule put in place that girls have to wear a slip or shorts under their dresses. I'm not sure who's going to be checking that my daughter has a pair of shorts on or has appropriate underwear under her pants. However, it will not happen, and I will not allow it," said mom Stephanie Hunt.

Hunt is among parents who are against the proposal.

"My issue is I want the board to go through the proper steps and the proper channels before forcing through agendas that they come prepared to address," said Hunt.

Another potential change would allow students to wear sweatshirts with hoods, but they must not wear the hood on their heads. Hoods may only be worn outside to enter or exit the building.

If a student is caught, that sweatshirt would be confiscated. The student's parent would then have to come pick up the sweatshirt from the main office.

"It is important to me as a mom of neurodiverse children that whatever policy we put in place is fair and equitable for everyone involved," said Hunt.

The changes would apply at school and at school functions off school property.

In certain circumstances, if a parent is unable to bring a student a change of clothes, the student will be sent to the principal's office to do their schoolwork.

Thomas said kids should be their authentic selves, but to a degree.

"We also want to make sure that they are ready to go in the classroom to learn and to focus and to pay attention in the classroom," said Thomas.

Still, Hunt believes more discussion should be had before any decision are made.

"Whatever we put in place needs to be fair and equitable to everyone," said Hunt.

Board members Sarah Parks-Reese and Sarah Donsbach support the current language and addressed concerns with changing language in the handbook.