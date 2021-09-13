Hamilton Southeastern 2nd graders learning on the farm

Second graders in the district are ditching the classroom and textbooks and taking class to the subject they're studying.

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Students are getting out of the classroom and into the sunshine on the farm at the Fishers AgriPark, where they're learning about the food that they're eating and how it's grown. They're also checking out some of the livestock and animals they'll see in the area.

"I'm a big believer that kids are able to really learn by doing," said Brook Daniel, Hamilton Southeastern teacher in residence at the Fishers AgriPark. "They're able to see and feel the things that they're learning."

Second graders in the district are ditching the classroom and textbooks and taking class to the subject they're studying.

"They're going to be learning the things that they would learn in their classroom, but they can do it here on the farm," Daniel said. "Being able for them to go back and be excited about what they're learning is something that I think keeps kids engaged in what they're learning and excited to come back out and learn some more."

The AgriPark opened this year, and classes just started to come out to the farm last week.

"It's been really awesome and exciting to see the kids get excited about something as simple as the food that they see or they pass by in the grocery store, or the fields they drive past, especially being here in Indiana," Daniel said. "But really get to see those things up close and get excited about it and continue to be curious and ask questions and wonder and really start thinking about things a little bit different as they are driving down the road, even here in their community."