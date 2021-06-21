Grace College offering free tuition to low-income families

Through a combination of state, federal and institutional aid, low-income students from Indiana will be able to attend the college for free.

WINONA LAKE, Ind. — Grace College is making college a more viable option for students who come from low-income families. The school announced Monday new affordability options for students beginning in the Fall 2021 semester.

Through a combination of state, federal and institutional aid, low-income students from Indiana will be able to attend the college for free. Students with a $1,500 or less expected family contribution — calculated by the FAFSA — will be eligible to attend tuition-free.

"We have many students who fit the criteria and live locally," said Dr. Mark Pohl, Grace College associate vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. "Hundreds of admitted students qualify, and many have already made plan to attend Grace this fall."

Students interested in attending Grace College are welcome to visit the campus this summer. Schedule visits online at grace.edu/visit.

The school is accepting applications for both 2021 and 2022 incoming students. Apply at grace.edu/apply.

Find out more about Grace College's financial aid options at grace.edu/financialaid.