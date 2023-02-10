Franklin Community H.S. teacher named Indiana Teacher of the Year

Eric Jenkins, an English teacher at Franklin Community High School, was named 2024 Teacher of the Year by the Indiana Department of Education.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Johnson County teacher was honored Monday as the top teacher in the state.

The department recognized Jenkins for his dedication to helping students find their voice and prioritizing learning opportunities that help students grow their confidence and form their own opinions.

In addition to tenth grade English, Jenkins teaches Indiana University's Advanced College Project Composition Course W131. He started his teaching in 2007 at the American Christian Academy in Ibadan, Nigeria before moving back to the United States. "Mr. Jenkins is leaving his mark on this world, from Nigeria to Alabama to New York, and we are grateful that he chose to share his passion and talents right here in Indiana," said Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner.

The Indiana native moved to his home state to teach at Franklin Community High School in 2013.

“Eric is a selfless educator and a consummate professional. He is constantly looking for ways to grow in order to impact student learning,” said Franklin Community High School principal Steven Ahaus.

“Eric is the epitome of a great teacher. He is passionate about growing students and allowing them to reach their full potential,” said Franklin Community Schools Superintendent Dr. David Clendening. “This passion drives him to find instructional practices that will engage students and make the wonder of learning come alive. The students at Franklin Community High School are blessed to have a rockstar in this profession to help increase their knowledge and understanding.”