IKEA Fishers to give $1,000 gift card to a Marion County teacher

Teachers or people wanting to nominate a teacher have until the end of the month to enter the contest.

FISHERS, Ind. — A teacher will get some help getting their classroom set for the next school year, thanks to IKEA Fishers.

It's part of IKEA's "Teachers' Treasures" classroom refresh project.

The winner will receive a $1,000 gift card to the store.

“We love teachers at IKEA!” said IKEA Fishers Loyalty Manager, Aubrey Merki. “We are thrilled to again partner with Teachers’ Treasures to sponsor the $1,000 Classroom Refresh Contest and award one deserving teacher with a $1,000 IKEA gift card to help them create the classroom of their dreams.”

Teachers or people wanting to nominate a teacher have until the end of the month to enter the contest. IKEA will announce the gift card winner Aug. 16.

They other finalists will each get an additional shopping trip through Teachers' Treasures.

To learn more about the $1,000 Classroom Refresh Contest and to nominate a teacher, click here.

IKEA Fishers is also hosting special Teacher Shopping Hours on July 27 from 10am-2pm to help teachers prepare their classroom ahead of the new school year.