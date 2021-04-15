Federal Student Aid applications deadline at midnight

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from an earlier report on the FAFSA deadline.
The deadline for students to file for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid – or FAFSA – is midnight Thursday, April 15.
For the class of 2021 in Indiana, the number of FAFSA filings was down 10.6 percent at the end of February. As of mid-March, FAFSA completions were down 19.7 percent for low-income seniors, who are eligible for federal Pell grants. The FAFSA is key for scholarships, loans, work-study and grants for colleges, community colleges and technical schools.
"It's important for people to know that Indiana is a very generous state when it comes to financial aid," said Teresa Lubbers, Indiana's commissioner for higher education. "We distribute about $350 million a year and we are leaving millions of dollars unused — both state and federal — because people are not completing the FAFSA and that's required. It would be such a tragedy if those who need the financial aid the most don't complete the FAFSA."
The decrease is being blamed on a disconnect between schools and their students due to the pandemic. There were fewer in-person connections with counselors to guide students through the filing process. Plus, a lot of the usual big financial aid events didn't happen this year.
Students and families can also always get FAFSA help by calling INvestEd at 317-715-9007. Applications can also be submitted online by clicking here. Click the "Start Here" button at the top of the page or users who have already started the process can log in.