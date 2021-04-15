Federal Student Aid applications deadline at midnight

For the class of 2021 in Indiana, the number of FAFSA filings was down 10.6 percent at the end of February.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from an earlier report on the FAFSA deadline.

The deadline for students to file for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid – or FAFSA – is midnight Thursday, April 15.

For the class of 2021 in Indiana, the number of FAFSA filings was down 10.6 percent at the end of February. As of mid-March, FAFSA completions were down 19.7 percent for low-income seniors, who are eligible for federal Pell grants. The FAFSA is key for scholarships, loans, work-study and grants for colleges, community colleges and technical schools.

"It's important for people to know that Indiana is a very generous state when it comes to financial aid," said Teresa Lubbers, Indiana's commissioner for higher education. "We distribute about $350 million a year and we are leaving millions of dollars unused — both state and federal — because people are not completing the FAFSA and that's required. It would be such a tragedy if those who need the financial aid the most don't complete the FAFSA."

The decrease is being blamed on a disconnect between schools and their students due to the pandemic. There were fewer in-person connections with counselors to guide students through the filing process. Plus, a lot of the usual big financial aid events didn't happen this year.

Today is the day! Indiana students must file the 2021-22 #FAFSA by 11:59pm TONIGHT! File online at https://t.co/YzqPWql81Z or by downloading the myStudentAid app. pic.twitter.com/owyyg2J4ZR — Learn More Indiana (@learnmorein) April 15, 2021