Indiana extends FAFSA deadline

A new deadline has yet to be set, but student aid is handed out on a first-come basis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has extended the deadline for prospective college students to submit FAFSA forms.

Applications were initially due April 15, but the state has pushed the deadline back and is encouraging students to fill out the form as soon as possible. Free student aid is given away on a first-come basis.

"With over $350 million available in state financial aid each year, Indiana is committed to making postsecondary education affordable for all Hoosiers," said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. "But students and families must file the FAFSA for consideration and by extending the deadline, we can make sure more Hoosiers can access financial aid."

FAFSA filings across the country have dropped during the pandemic, and Indiana has been no exception. For the class of 2021, FAFSA filings were down more than 6 percent, and an even more staggering 14 percent for low-income students.