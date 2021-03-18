Education summit aims to put more male teachers in classrooms

The topics being discussed during the summit include educational equity, culturally responsive teaching, and who male students need to see in the classroom.

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana educators are invited to a virtual summit to help diversify the classroom with more men.

The organization Teach for America is sponsoring the "Men of Many Summit" at the end of March. The summit was co-founded by two women who decided to go virtual and expand their reach.

The topics being discussed during the summit include educational equity, culturally responsive teaching, and who male students need to see in the classroom. While the summit is focused on recruiting men of color as teachers, people from all backgrounds are invited to sign up for the summit.

Two educators from New York started the Men of Many Summit locally. However, the pandemic has forced the event to go virtual. The move has been beneficial for co-founders Ragina Arrington and Crystal Alvarez.

"I especially saw the importance of how when someone shares the same identity or background as you and just how important it is for the students and families that you're working with," said Alvarez.

"What we are really looking towards and for is getting more men of color, definitely Black men, to be educators. Actually, one of our sessions is discussing the school to prison pipeline," said Arrington.