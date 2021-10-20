Earlham College offering free tuition to income-eligible students

The INspire Earlham program benefits students who come from families with a household income of less than $60,000.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Earlham College is making higher education more accessible for some Indiana students.

Hoosier students who come from families that are eligible for Pell and State of Indiana grants, and whose family income is below the state's median income, will be able to attend Earlham College for free.

It's the new INspire Earlham program. Eligible students must be accepted into Earlham with the fall 2022 class. They will also need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by March 1, 2022, and apply to all government and institutional aid in order to take advantage of the full offer.

"Indiana has experienced an alarming drop in the number of students pursuing post-secondary education in recent years and cost is often a significant barrier in attendance," Earlham President Anne Houtman said. "With this new program, we are doubling down on our commitment to making higher education affordable for Indiana students."

Earlham offers up to $37,000 in merit-based scholarships for all students every year.

U.S. News & World Report recently named the school, a private, liberal arts college in Richmond, Indiana, one of the top 100 liberal arts colleges in the nation.