Hasler tabbed to guide Purdue in Indianapolis

The former Eli Lilly executive and Indiana commerce secretary served as president of Purdue's Research Foundation for five years starting in 2013.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana commerce secretary and Eli Lilly and Purdue executive Daniel Hasler has been named to help guide the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said Hasler, who served as president of Purdue's Research Foundation for five years starting in 2013, combines a unique depth of experience as an innovative leader in higher education with a breadth of business expertise and understanding of economic development and entrepreneurship.

He is expected to build key relationships and industry partnerships to expand Purdue in Indianapolis.

"Once again, Dan has agreed to restart his Purdue career in guiding one of the most important efforts in our university’s 153-year history: launching Purdue University in Indianapolis," Daniels said as part of the announcement of Hasler's installation. "Dan knows Purdue and he knows Indianapolis, both intimately. He understands the Boilermaker story and the significant role we play as the state’s land-grant university."

Purdue and Indiana University announced plans in August to transform Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis — a joint venture between Purdue and IU known as IUPUI — into separate academic organizations, with each governing its own programs.

Purdue will extend its West Lafayette flagship operations through a next-generation metro campus in Indianapolis that leverages its academic strengths and research portfolio while broadening its collaborative efforts.

"Purdue's reputation has never been stronger," Hasler shared in the announcement. "People nationwide understand and appreciate the value and capabilities of our world-class institution. We can leverage that awareness with our strong alumni and industry partners to catapult our presence in Indianapolis to another level."

Hasler's primary role will be to coordinate activities of the various working groups assisting with Purdue University in Indianapolis. The DePauw graduate with an MBA from Duke University will be the primary point of contact in Indianapolis for business, community and government leaders and community stakeholders in central Indiana.

He will also work with Indiana University's School of Medicine to explore a possible joint research institute.

More than 5,000 Purdue students are currently pursuing degrees in Indianapolis. An estimated 86% of them will stay in Indiana for their first jobs.

Purdue expects to focus on growing engineering, technology and computer science enrollments in Indianapolis, at the same time giving West Lafayette campus students the chance to study in Indianapolis and pursue internship and cooperative work opportunities with companies in the state's capital city.

Purdue anticipates increasing current Indianapolis enrollment by more than 1,000 students, with many living near the campus.

In addition to his five years leading Purdue's Research Foundation, Hasler served as executive vice president of communications for the school's 150th anniversary celebration initiative, leading marketing efforts from 2018 through early 2020.

Soon after Hasler ended his 31-year career at Lilly, then-Governor Daniels appointed him as chief executive of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation in 2011. Hasler attracted a record-breaking 254 companies to Indiana in 2012.