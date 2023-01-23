Cummins brings 'Technical Education for Communities' program to Arsenal Tech HS

Cummins said businesses around the world are facing shortages in skilled technical workers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cummins is partnering with Arsenal Tech High School to bring a Technical Education for Communities program for students.

The program is aimed at "training disadvantaged youth in employable skills to gain good jobs."

"This partnership and program are another example of how IPS is preparing students to achieve the district's three E's: Enrolled in a college or university, Employed at a livable wage, or Enlistment in the military upon graduation," said Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.

Cummins and its partners provided equipment and tools to the school's Diesel Powered Equipment Technology and Automotive programs. The following companies are partnering with Cummins: