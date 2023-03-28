x
Comment period almost closed for new K-12 Integrated STEM standards

The comment period for STEM standards is open until March 30.
INDIANA, USA — There is still time for policymakers, parents and teachers to contribute comments on proposed STEM requirements for Hoosier students to the Indiana Department of Education 

The DOE said the purpose of this public comment period is to collect stakeholder feedback regarding the prioritization of proposed and “essential” standards.

Reviewers should consider whether student proficiency of the proposed standard is a reasonable expectation at the grade level, and also consider whether the proposed standard is appropriately designated as essential, according to the DOE.

You can get access to the public comment forum here

The period for public comment on English and Language Arts and Social Sciences is already closed. 

    

