CNO, OneAmerica partner on high school math tutoring program

Juniors and seniors will get help with algebra and standardized test preparation through the program.

CARMEL, Ind. — CNO Financial Group and OneAmerica are teaming up with The Actuarial Foundation to bring a national math tutoring program to Indianapolis-area schools.

Math Motivators is the national program that cultivates better math understanding skills for local middle and high school students at qualifying schools.

“The pandemic has caused a learning loss for many students,” said Jason Leppin, executive director of The Actuarial Foundation, as part of Thursday's announcement. “Now more than ever, teachers and students need the individualized tutoring, community building and mentorship that the Math Motivators tutoring program provides."

CNO and OneAmerica will fund local resources, learning programs, and volunteers to help local high school juniors and seniors prepare for the math sections of the SAT, ACT and state standardized testing.

George Washington High School in Indianapolis will be the first location to host the program with 20 students and 10 volunteers. Students are paired with volunteer tutors to meet in-person or virtually once a week. Tutors receive training and the tools needed to have a successful relationship throughout the school year.

Tim Bischof, senior vice president and chief actuary at OneAmerica, said, “Math Motivators and its proven curriculum is an inspirational way our team can connect with students in our community to reinforce critical math skills that help build their academic foundation for their future success.”

Math Motivators aims to close the opportunity gap to, in turn, close the achievement gap by using a volunteer-driven math tutoring program that pairs underserved middle and high school students with professionals and college students with strong mathematics backgrounds.

The program curriculum focuses primarily on pre-Algebra and Algebra 1. Tutoring for more advanced subjects may be available, including SAT and ACT preparation.

Last year, Math Motivators programs were active at more than 40 sites in 20 cities across 12 states and the District of Columbia.