City Connects program expands in schools across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — There are more resources on the way here in Indianapolis to help your child better succeed in the classroom. City Connects is a program at Marian University striving to do just that.

It has now expanded into nearly three dozen more schools across the state to help improve test scores.

City Connects first launched out of Boston over two decades ago and just launched in Indiana in 2021. This year it has grown to 79 schools impacting over 26,000 students. The program partnered with Indianapolis Mayor's Office to add 12 more schools as part of a grant.

Jillian Lain with City Connects said the program uses evidenced-based strategies to make sure students get personalized help.

"The first half of the semester is really focused on creating what we call whole class reviews. So, during that process all of those individualized students' support plans are created and established," Lain said.

"We're in the information gathering stage, so come the second semester of the school year we'll likely see a lot more information about the strengths and needs of the students and then be able to then assess the types of interventions that will come along side that."