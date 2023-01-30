Charter schools fight for equitable share of funding from IPS referendum

The argument for funding equity exists among many families. Kimberly Graham of EmpowerED Families says they want their kids to get the same funding as everyone else.

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of Indianapolis Public Schools is now in limbo after the board delayed a vote to put a $413 million operating referendum on the May ballot.

It's part of the district's Rebuilding Stronger plan.

Board members delayed a vote Saturday, after it was met with pushback from the community over funding.

"I understand the apprehensions and concerns and worries that some parents and stakeholders have with charter schools, but ultimately it's rooted in the determination of our students," said Destinee' Rule, a teacher at BELIEVE Circle City High School.

BCCHS, a college and career preparatory high school, is not part of the IPS system and won't get any referendum funding.

Their funding comes from the state and from grants.

Charter schools not under IPS get nothing.

However, innovation charter schools, operated by IPS, are slated to receive less funding than traditional public school funding. Many argue funding should be distributed equally.

"A misconception is often that charter schools are taking away or sucking funds from traditional public schools. We actually have traditional public school students here. Our students come from IPS middle schools and then attend high school here," said Jawn Manning, assistant principal of BCCHS.

Junior Jania Thomas is one of those students.

"It's sad to see the lack of representation charter schools have and it was shown through the IPS board meetings," said Thomas.

Thomas attended IPS board meetings to speak about charter school funding.

"I would talk about how we're all impacted, especially Black and brown students. I talked a lot about how my school specifically needed funding for transportation. So like, students getting to school is a basic need," said Thomas.

According to IPS, funding was determined for each school based on a student formula that considered student needs in each school.

For example, K-8 innovation charter schools received more funding because the Rebuilding Stronger Plan has a focus on K-8 schools.

Schools with higher student need received more funding.

Also, about $10 million is slated to be allocated to innovation charter schools under the operating referendum.

The argument for funding equity exists among many families.

"They just want their children to receive the same funding as anybody else," said Kimberly Graham, director of partnership and organizing with EmpowerED Families.

Graham attended Saturday's IPS board meeting and says she was happy with the delayed vote.

"We are hopeful that they will listen to us. We are hopeful that they will let us come to the table to tell them the things or changes that we want also," said Graham.

IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson shared her thoughts during the board meeting.

"We have lost sight of the concept of the village when organizations publicly declare that they cannot support funding for well-documented and much-overdue improvements needed for our children's schools and question if they need access to expanded offerings like algebra and music. That is concerning," said Johnson.