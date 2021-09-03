Carmel middle, high school students will return to in-person learning soon

The district does not yet have a timeline for the return.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Clay Schools is preparing to return to in-person learning soon.

In an email to staff, Superintendent Dr. Allen Bourff said the district would move forward with plans to return to full-time, in-person instruction for students in sixth through 12th grades. Bourff said he presented a COVID-19 update to the school board Monday, but no official date to return to schools has been set yet.

The plan comes after a decline in positive COVID-19 cases across the entire county but more specifically, in schools.

Bourff outlined three encouraging signs that indicate a safe return to in-person learning is possible:

Five weeks of single-digit positive cases — among students, staff and teachers — among each school level

Hamilton County's expected return to the blue level on the state's county metrics map updated every Wednesday

Quarantine contact tracing guidelines lowered to 3 feet in classrooms

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the district said parents would be notified when a plan is finalized.

Bourff said the district's plan will sent to the Hamilton County Health Department for approval once details are confirmed.