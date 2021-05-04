Carmel company hosts college prep for students and parents

A local college planning expert says there's still time this summer to take advantage of volunteering and job shadowing experience.

CARMEL, Ind. — The pandemic has changed everything about our lives, including the competition when it comes to college applications.

A local college planning expert says there's still time this summer to take advantage of volunteering and job shadowing experience.

Randy Stegemoller of Carmel Class 101, helps students and their parents navigate how to get into college.

He also educates them on the changes since COVID-19, including the application process.

"It is very daunting. There's a deadline for everything, whether it's a deadline for test scores, transcripts, their application, scholarship, for their FAFSA and their financial aid forms. Deadlines are abundant," Stegemoller said.

Stegemoller says every school's application requirements differ.

"That's why a lot of families turn to us to help them through that process. You really need someone to make sure you're hitting all those deadlines and taking advantage of those opportunities that students want and deserve but sometimes because it's overwhelming, they don't take advantage of," Stegemoller said.

Students and parents can participate in Class 101 on Facebook to learn how to build a college resume at 7 p.m. Tuesday. To join, click this link.

Class 101 is also hosting free community practice testing for the SAT or ACT the first Saturday of the month. Students can establish a baseline test score as well as receive a 1-hour follow-up consultation with a college advisor.