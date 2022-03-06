Calvary Christian School principal retires after 40 years

After four decades at the helm, Chuck Barcus decided it was time to retire and got a helicopter ride home on his last day.

INDIANAPOLIS — For 40 years, Chuck Barcus has been the principal of Calvary Christian School in Indianapolis.

It began with a small group meeting in Fountain Square that led to a combined accredited campus.

After four decades at the helm, Barcus decided it was time to retire. He won't be alone in leaving. His wife Candi was a teacher at the school and retired Friday, as well. The two have been married for 40 years.

Chuck at first shrugged off any type of celebration, but then decided it would be a lesson to the children that years of dedication and hard work matters.

So on his last day, Chuck got a helicopter ride home.

"We're excited, it's fun! Everybody that came up with these ideas, it's overwhelming. It helps to have a dad at the school who's a helicopter pilot who says, 'Hey, how about doing something fun?'" Chuck said.