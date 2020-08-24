COVID-19 cancels in-person classes at Butler University

Sunday, Butler administrators abruptly canceled face-to-face learning because of a spike in confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases.

INDIANAPOLIS — The new school year didn't start the way thousands of Butler University students or professors thought it would.

University administrators canceled in-person classes to prevent what they called the "exponential spread of the COVID-19 virus."

The threat apparently came from dozens of students who didn't follow Butler's social distancing rules.

On Monday, the first day of class, no one went to class. Students instead stayed in their rooms and went online to learn.

"It looks like it sucks but in the long run it's the best decision that the university could have made," student Ben Grese said.

All students are tested for the virus. According to administrators, the positivity rate quadrupled from a mere half of one percent to two percent.

University officials tracked the increase in cases to about 50 students.

The students are accused of violating quarantine and self-isolation protocols, hosting or attending parties, not being "truthful" during daily health checkups and not complying with contact tracing efforts.

Grace Lansden insists it's not nice to hold a grudge.

"It's very disappointing to me," Lansden said. "Maybe they didn't think about the repercussions."

Butler says about 75 additional students were in contact with infected students who are now quarantined. Administrators anticipate additional cases.

Chris and Tracy Collins were dropping off things for their daughter.

"It's what the university needed to do it," Chris said.

But Tracy had a message for those 50 students: "They not only disrupted their own life, they disrupted a lot of other kids’ lives too," she said.

More than one student said they were relieved that Butler didn't close the campus and send everyone home, like it did in the Spring.

But they insisted learning online is nothing like being in a classroom face-to-face with professors and other students. The technology isn't perfect.

"It's been really crazy trying to figure everything out because every teacher is doing something different," student Hope Housefield said.

The students accused of causing the spike in COVID-19 cases face sanctions that could lead to their removal from campus.

"It definitely sent a message," student Nick Boggs said. "Butler is serious about this and they are looking out for us and I'm glad they did this."

Except for getting their meals, students are to shelter in place, wear face masks and keep their distance when outside.