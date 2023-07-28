Black male teachers discuss the impact they've made on Hoosier students

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 3% of teachers in Indiana are Black, while about 93% are white.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Just like students, teachers are preparing to head back into the classroom this week.

However, it seems diverse teachers are getting harder to come by.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 3% of teachers in Indiana are Black, while about 93% are white.

Here in Indianapolis, several Black male teachers are working to make an impact in their schools.

At The PATH School on Indy's east side, first grade teacher Javonte Williams takes pride in being a good leader.

"I feel like I have made an impact, but it has its ups and downs," Williams said.

The 25-year old is heading to his fifth year teaching at the elementary level.

"Growing up, I didn't see many Black teachers in high school or middle school," Williams said.

"I don't know if I feel the weight as much, but I know there is a lot of weight that comes with it," Greenwood Middle School teacher Michael Brooks added.

Down in Greenwood, Brooks is getting his math classroom set up for his 20th school year.

He knows firsthand the impact of being a Black male teacher.

"Having an impact with students seeing a man of color who can interact with everyone, doesn't matter background, religion, ethnicities," Brooks said.

Brooks taught at IPS for 10 years and then eight at Avon. He was even named teacher of the year for the district at one point.

While Brooks and Williams are years apart in age, the two find common ground in being an example and leading the next generation.

"The kids need to see a wide variety, and when they see that, I think that makes an impact on what they can imagine themselves doing," Brooks said.