Bishop Chatard Trojans kick off new year with new principal

The school is kicking off the new year with a fully staffed teaching team, principal John Hasty said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked the start of the school year for students and staff at Muncie Community Schools, the International School of Indiana and Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis.

The BCHS Trojans start the 2022-23 school year with a new principal, John Hasty.

"It has been nothing but fantastic," Hasty said. "The Bishop Chatard community is second to none. I have felt nothing but mentored and welcomed and excited for the new year."

Previously at Roncalli High School, Hasty served as the assistant principal for student life for the 2021-22 school year after working as a social studies teacher for the Royals for seven years.

Hasty is a Marian University graduate, where he earned a B.S. in History, MAT in Education, and BLA in Administration.

Hasty said it is a tradition to welcome the BCHS freshmen in style on the first day of school.

"It is crazy," Hasty said. "There are interviews live from the blue carpet and kids running through and club fairs and all sorts of things to help freshmen feel welcomed, and also realize everything that Bishop Chatard has to offer."

