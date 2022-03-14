Maine math teacher is back at it on Pi Day

Biddeford High School math teacher Jon Jacques always tries to make Pi Day fun through goofy antics, including musical parodies posted online.

PORTLAND, Maine — You may have heard through the grapevine that it’s Pi Day. That means a Maine teacher dubbed the “Pi Guy” is back at it.

Biddeford High School math teacher Jon Jacques always tries to make Pi Day fun through goofy antics, including musical parodies posted online. This year, he’s provided his take on Marvin Gaye’s “Heard It Through the Grapevine” featuring the Biddeford Singers, jazz band and Pi-inspired lyrics.

Jacques is always fired up about the faux holiday on March 14, which fell on Monday this year, that celebrates the mathematical ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter of 3.14.

In the past, Jacques has shaved a Pi symbol into his hair, sculpted a Pi out of snow, had a temporary Pi tattoo on his shaved head. He’s parodied several songs including Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger," Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

This year, he’s also using his annual event as a fundraiser for a colleague’s husband who’s battling cancer.

Full song lyrics:

Ooh I bet you think this number’s cool

you better plan on learning something new

The things about Piiiiii that you knew before

Between all of our minds

I know there’s so much more

You’ll be so wiiiiiise come this pi day

what you’ll learned in class and say

don’t you know..

we learned about the number Pi

So much more to learn this time

Oh I heard about the number Pi

3 point 1 4 1 five 9

favorite number yeah

I know this formula that uses pi

And your fears are being realized

Teaching you just riiiight I will be

Cause you will learn this math with me

You may have fooooound out yourself

and you did just figure out

Oh yeah

we learned about the number Pi

This number goes on to the end of time

Oh I heard about the number Pi

3 point 1 4 1 five 9

favorite number yeah

Teachers believe math is what you need

Fun, is what will Make you care

This will Help you to be amused

Just As long as you listen hear

Cause I plaaaaaan to let you know

All about pi so you list much more

So you’ll know

we learned about the number Pi

So much more to be memorized

Oh I heard about the number Pi

3 point 1 4 1 5 9