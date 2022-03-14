Maine math teacher is back at it on Pi Day

PORTLAND, Maine — You may have heard through the grapevine that it’s Pi Day. That means a Maine teacher dubbed the “Pi Guy” is back at it.
Biddeford High School math teacher Jon Jacques always tries to make Pi Day fun through goofy antics, including musical parodies posted online. This year, he’s provided his take on Marvin Gaye’s “Heard It Through the Grapevine” featuring the Biddeford Singers, jazz band and Pi-inspired lyrics.
Jacques is always fired up about the faux holiday on March 14, which fell on Monday this year, that celebrates the mathematical ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter of 3.14.
In the past, Jacques has shaved a Pi symbol into his hair, sculpted a Pi out of snow, had a temporary Pi tattoo on his shaved head. He’s parodied several songs including Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger," Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”
This year, he’s also using his annual event as a fundraiser for a colleague’s husband who’s battling cancer.
Full song lyrics:
Ooh I bet you think this number’s cool
you better plan on learning something new
The things about Piiiiii that you knew before
Between all of our minds
I know there’s so much more
You’ll be so wiiiiiise come this pi day
what you’ll learned in class and say
don’t you know..
we learned about the number Pi
So much more to learn this time
Oh I heard about the number Pi
3 point 1 4 1 five 9
favorite number yeah
I know this formula that uses pi
And your fears are being realized
Teaching you just riiiight I will be
Cause you will learn this math with me
You may have fooooound out yourself
and you did just figure out
Oh yeah
we learned about the number Pi
This number goes on to the end of time
Oh I heard about the number Pi
3 point 1 4 1 five 9
favorite number yeah
Teachers believe math is what you need
Fun, is what will Make you care
This will Help you to be amused
Just As long as you listen hear
Cause I plaaaaaan to let you know
All about pi so you list much more
So you’ll know
we learned about the number Pi
So much more to be memorized
Oh I heard about the number Pi
3 point 1 4 1 5 9
irrational number yeah