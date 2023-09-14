State champion coach under investigation for alleged assault has no valid teaching license

Indiana Department of Education records show that Don Carlisle’s emergency permit to teach physical education and health expired June 30, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Ben Davis High School coach and teacher involved in an alleged assault on a student in gym class has no valid license to teach any class.

IMPD and the Indiana Department of Child Services are investigating an alleged assault at Ben Davis High School on a 15-year-old 11th grade student involving Carlisle. Carlisle was placed on leave after the Sept. 6 incident.

The mother of the boy told 13News that Carlisle punched her son in the mouth twice during a confrontation in gym class.

The mother, who did not want to be identified yet, told 13News that her son was changing shoes for gym class in the bleachers when Carlisle confronted him about not using the dressing room. She said Carlisle threw the boy's slider shoe across the gym floor. The boy allegedly told Carlisle that the teacher should go get it.

The mother said Carlisle then punched the boy in the mouth and pushed him up against the bleachers. She said her son grabbed Carlisle's necklace, defending himself. The mother said Carlisle then pushed the boy to the ground and punched him in the mouth again.

M.S.D. of Wayne Township says the incident was reported immediately to the Indiana Department of Child Services. The school district says two surveillance videos of the incident have been turned over to IMPD detectives. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says the case has not yet been presented to their office for review for any possible criminal charges.

In the meantime, the district acknowledged in a statement Thursday that Carlisle has been teaching classes for over a year with an expired emergency permit.

“M.S.D. of Wayne Township Human Resources Office made multiple attempts throughout the 2022-2023 school year to prompt Mr. Carlisle to take the necessary steps to renew his teaching license or emergency permit with the IDOE. Mr. Carlisle assured us he was working toward his renewal; however, he did not complete the process.

We don’t currently have a timetable that dictates when a certified staff member moves to substitute teacher status or faces termination as a result of licensure non-renewal, which resulted in Mr. Carlisle teaching without renewing his license. We are reviewing this practice and procedure to prevent this in the future.”

The school district provided Carlisle’s class schedule for the past three semesters since his teaching permit expired:

2022-2023 schedule

Semester 1

Period 1: Advanced Team Sports

Period 2: PE I & PE II

Period 3: Coverage of classes as assigned by school administration

Period 4/5: PE I & PE II

Period 6/7: Advanced Weight Training

Period 8: Lunch

Period 9: Study Hall

Period 10: Duty as assigned

Period 11: Prep

Semester 2

Period 1: Study Hall

Period 2: PE II

Period 3: Coverage of classes as assigned by school administration

Period 4/5: PE II

Period 6/7: Advanced Weight Training

Period 8: Lunch

Period 9: Advanced Team Sports

Period 10: Duty as assigned

Period 11: Prep

2023-2024 schedule

Semester 1

Period 1: Advanced Weight Training

Period 2: PE I & PE II

Period 3: Coverage of classes as assigned by school administration

Period 4/5: PE I & PE II

Period 6/7: Advanced Weight Training

Period 8: Lunch

Period 9: Team Sports

Period 10: Duty as assigned

Period 11: Prep

As for the alleged assault, Carlisle referred 13News to his lawyer Thursday. Attorney Bob Hammerle responded with a short statement:

"We are fully cooperating with the authorities. We simply hope that a just resolution is reached."

Cliff Williams coached as an assistant under Carlisle the last year of Arlington High School’s existence. He said he talked to Carlisle the day of the alleged assault at Ben Davis. Williams said punching a student is not in the character of the coach he knows cares about young men.

“I think his feelings were hurt more than anything, just simply because it was a kid that he cares about,” said Williams. “And he really liked the kid and he would greet him on a daily basis. So, he just assumed that maybe the kid was having a bad day. He just he just didn't understand why it happened."

Williams is organizing a rally in support of Carlisle. He’s asking supporters to gather at the strip mall on West 10th Street across the street from Ben Davis High School at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

In March, Carlisle led the Ben Davis Giants to a perfect 33-0 season and a state championship win over Kokomo. This summer Carlisle was selected for the honor of coaching the Indiana boys All-Star team against Kentucky. This winter would be his sixth year as the varsity coach at his alma mater.