Avon school administrators apologizing for quote in high school yearbook

AVON, Ind — Avon Community School Corporation is apologizing for a quote published in the high school yearbook.

The school said a student chose a quote from a video game character and it made it into the yearbook. School leaders said the quote "was interpreted by some as racially insensitive" but also insisted that was not the original intent.

The district released a statement, saying in part:

"We are sorry to students, family members, employees, or community members who were offended by the language in the yearbook. AHS and district leaders are investigating the matter thoroughly."

After being made aware of the quote, Avon High School immediately suspended distribution of yearbooks. The ones already distributed will be collected.