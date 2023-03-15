Avon rallies to support teacher awaiting kidney transplant

Avon supported educator Mallory Hawkins in a big way as she prepares to undergo dialyses and awaits a kidney transplant.

AVON, Ind. — For 15 years, special education teacher Mallory Hawkins has serviced students with emotional problems and special needs at Avon High School. For nearly that same amount of time, she’s been fighting an internal battle with kidney disease.

Last November, she learned an undiagnosed strep infection that attacked her kidneys back in 2005 had taken yet another scary turn.

"My GFR had dropped significantly to the point where my nephrologist had started the transplant process. And then, since that has gone down a few percent every month, and I'm right at 10% function left," Hawkins said. "If it drops any further than I would start, I need to go first to get the surgery to get the tube implanted, so I can do dialysis at home."

As she slowly shared news of her upcoming dialysis to her colleagues and students — preparing them for a future where she may have to do those dialysis rounds at home and awaiting a potential kidney donor through the IU Living Kidney Program — she had no idea the community she served for so long was slowly mobilizing to support her in a big way.

"Mallory has dedicated her career to helping others. She is a great person who approaches her students with so much compassion," said Megan Erikson, who is a longtime friend of Hawkins and fellow student resource counselor at Avon High School. "We saw this as an opportunity to not only show Mallory how much we care for and appreciate her, but to demonstrate the qualities of empathy and compassion to our students."

PHOTOS: Support at Avon High School 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

For a $25 donation, Avon staff could wear jeans each day during the week prior to spring break, which is March 13-17. They will also wear green on Friday, March 17, which is Hawkins’ favorite color. So far, Hawkins estimates they have sold about 700 clovers for $1 each, which will help mitigate some of the cost of dialysis and a potential kidney donation.

To Hawkins, the emotional support meant as much as the financial support.

“I feel guilty that somebody else might have to go through a difficult surgery to help me. And so, just having people reassure me that the people that are helping you, you're doing that, because they want to help you," Hawkins said.

The help means all the more because as insurance premiums rise across the country, larger chunks of teachers’ already stagnating salaries have to go to health insurance.

“I'm paying quite a bit every month for family insurance. If you're doing it individually, it's really not that bad of a copay. But a lot of my paycheck goes to having to pay for health insurance,” Hawkins said.

In January, Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed a $1.2 billion proposal that sought, in part, to raise teachers' salary to at least $60,000, but it has yet to be decided on.

Bereft of immediate legislative support that could help mitigate rising health care costs for teachers, Hawkins is thankful she at least works in a school system willing to support her during an emotionally and financially difficult time.

“Even people whose names I don't know are donating and sending me well wishes. And I think it just speaks to Avon as a community that, you know, even though they may not know me personally, they're willing to send donations or make a meal for me,” Hawkins said.

Two colleagues, including Erikson, have taken it one step further and are going through testing to see if they are a potential kidney match.

“Anybody really to be willing to undergo a major surgery to help save my life — really took me aback," Hawkins said.