Avon Middle School West set to open in 2025

When it opens, the district will eliminate its intermediate schools and turn those into elementary schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AVON, Ind. — Avon Community Schools is breaking ground on a new middle school.

Avon Middle School West will be located at 1204 South County Road 450 East.

The two story building should be completed by the start of the 2025–2026 school year.

The 221,196 square feet building will accommodate approximately 1,000 students and can expand up to 1,125 students if needed in the future.

Highlights of the building include:

Two-story academic wing with dedicated 1st-floor area for 6th grade and 2nd-floor area for 7th and 8th grades.

Academic Learning Commons on the 1st and 2nd floor supports small and large group collaboration.

Library & Innovation Center, with a large, flexible collaboration-based learning environment.

Cafetorium with a stage designed and acoustically tuned to support performing arts concerts.

Multipurpose gymnasiums, performing arts classrooms/labs, project labs, and cafetorium are accessible from all parking areas and easily isolated from the academic suite for after-hours building use.

Academic and event commons include clearstory windows to bring natural light into the core of the building.

Centrally located field sports building provides easy access and support for all sports.

Sports fields include tennis courts, softball and baseball fields, a football and track field, a discus and shot-put area, and practice fields.

“We are excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of Avon Middle School West,” says ACSC Superintendent Dr. Scott Wyndham. “It is a significant milestone in what has been a deliberate and thorough process involving helpful input from students, educators, parents, and members of the community.

When it opens, the district will eliminate its intermediate schools.

Sixth through 8th grade will go to the three middle schools.

The current two intermediate schools will then become two more elementary schools for students in kindergarten through 5th grade.