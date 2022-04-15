The district said the incident occurred at Gullett Elementary School.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin ISD parent dressed as the Easter Bunny was accused Thursday of handing out eggs to children containing unopened condoms as they were dismissed from school.

According to a letter released to Gullet Elementary School families, the parent's actions were not part of a planned or sanctioned event. The letter also states school leaders talked with the parent about the "inappropriate nature" of their decision.

Gullett Elementary currently serves students in pre-K through fifth grade.

The letter can be read below:

This afternoon during dismissal, a Gullett parent visited campus dressed as the Easter Bunny and handed out plastic eggs. Some of those eggs contained candy, and some students were also given unopened condoms.

Please know that this was not a planned event, nor sanctioned by the school, and we have spoken with the parent about the inappropriate nature of their activity. We value parent participation and always request that you work with campus staff to best support our students.

If you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact me at 512-414-2082.

Thank you,

Principal Tammy Thompson

Gullett Elementary School