AskRose adds video to homework help service for new school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s free AskRose Homework Help program is adding video tutoring services for the new school year. Now in its 30th year, AskRose offers free math help for students in grades 6-12.

The video services offer a new dimension to the AskRose Homework Help tutoring experience, according to Lindsay Hull, the program’s associate director.

“Video creates a more fulfilling personable experience by capturing those special ‘Aha’ moments when the students understand the math or science problem that had previously puzzled them,” said Hull, a former high school math teacher.

With video connected, a tutor is better able to see where the student is having issues and work together to solve the problem.

AskRose tutors are available Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. ET by video, telephone call, email, or live chats. Tutors can be accessed via the AskRose website, AskRose.org, or by calling by 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673). The website also offers more than 500 resources, including videos and downloadable reference material.

Hull feels the AskRose services will be even more valuable this school year as children return to classrooms after summer break and, in some cases, several months of online learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 120 Rose-Hulman students - about 30 each night - serve as tutors during the school year. They are selected after a faculty recommendation based on their technical knowledge and ability to communicate with students of all skill and comprehension levels.

Students are not asked for their name or phone number to maintain confidentiality.