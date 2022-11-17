Anderson police investigate social media threat

"We take any threat we receive very seriously," the district said when informing the school community about the posting.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Students at Anderson schools should expect to see additional police in and around their schools Thursday and Friday as a result of a "potential threat" circulating on social media.

"We take any threat we receive very seriously," the district said when informing the school community about the posting.

Anderson Community Schools posted on their Facebook page about police response to the potential threat Thursday morning.