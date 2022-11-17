x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Anderson police investigate social media threat

"We take any threat we receive very seriously," the district said when informing the school community about the posting.
Credit: WTHR

ANDERSON, Ind. — Students at Anderson schools should expect to see additional police in and around their schools Thursday and Friday as a result of a "potential threat" circulating on social media.

"We take any threat we receive very seriously," the district said when informing the school community about the posting.

Anderson Community Schools posted on their Facebook page about police response to the potential threat Thursday morning.

Additional law enforcement will be at schools Thursday and Friday, according to the post.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

13 Investigates | Emotional support animals on college campuses

Before You Leave, Check This Out