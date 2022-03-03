Amazon offering fully funded tuition for employees at 5 Indiana colleges

IUPUI and Ivy Tech are two of the Indiana schools in the upskilling program designed to help employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon employees around the U.S., including Indiana, can now attend select colleges and universities with college tuition fully funded as part of Amazon's Career Choice partnerships.

IUPUI and Ivy Tech are two of the Indiana schools in the upskilling program designed to help employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere, according to a release.

The Career Choice program offers fully funded college tuition and allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon. Employees are eligible for the program after 90 days of employment. Through the program, employees can pursue a bachelor's degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs and build skills through English language proficiency and high school completion programs.

Amazon has partnered with more than 140 colleges and universities for the program in addition to a handful of online colleges. The company also partners with GED and English language proficiency programs.

"We are proud to be a part of the Amazon Career Choice Network," IU Southeast Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kelly Ryan, Ph.D. said in a release. "This is a tremendous benefit for our students and for Amazon employees to attain their educational goals. It will pay big dividends to the regional economy for decades to come."

Amazon will also fully fund tuition for workers who go to Indiana University Southeast, Indiana University South Bend and Vincennes University.