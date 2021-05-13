Carmel High School senior recognized as 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Carmel's Zoe Edwards and Homestead High School senior Kobe Chen were chosen as Indiana's recipients.

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel High School senior was one of 161 students named in the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a press release. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”

The U.S. Presidential Scholars are selected based on their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

More than 6,000 high school seniors qualified for the 2021 awards out of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate this year.

Click here to see the full list of honorees.