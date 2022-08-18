$111 million investment in early literacy for Hoosier students

The goal is to have 95% of Indiana's students pass IREAD-3 by 2027.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana, along with Lilly Endowment, is investing $111 million into early literacy for Hoosier students.

The state will:

Support the deployment of instructional coaches to schools throughout Indiana

Offer stipends to teachers who participate in professional development focused on the Science of Reading

Provide targeted support for students who need the most help in improving their reading skills

Create a literacy center focused on Science of Reading strategies.

Lilly Endowment will provide up to $60 million to help with the effort.

“Lilly Endowment’s incredible investment today represents a long-term commitment to Indiana’s long-term success,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Reading is fundamental to each student’s lifelong opportunities, and it’s foundational to the core of our state’s future. This immense investment will make an enduring impact on our youngest generation of Hoosiers, empowering them with fundamental skills that they will carry with them throughout their lives.”

The state's scores for the third grade reading assessment found one in five students have not mastered foundational reading skills.

Only 40% of Indiana third graders passed the English/Language Arts portion of ILEARN in 2022. The 2019 NAEP found only 17% of Black students, 24% of Hispanic students and 24% of students from low-income households scored proficient or better.

Here's more on what the funds will help do:

Provide support to educators through instructional coaching in the Science of Reading – Through funding from IDOE, 54 schools across the state are piloting the Science of Reading instructional coaching this fall, with recruitment, oversight and training provided by CELL. With the additional financial support from Lilly Endowment, IDOE expects to expand the reach of this effort to about 60 percent of elementary schools by the end of the 2025-2026 school year. Schools can opt-in to instructional coaching based on student need and school interest.

– Through funding from IDOE, 54 schools across the state are piloting the Science of Reading instructional coaching this fall, with recruitment, oversight and training provided by CELL. With the additional financial support from Lilly Endowment, IDOE expects to expand the reach of this effort to about 60 percent of elementary schools by the end of the 2025-2026 school year. Schools can opt-in to instructional coaching based on student need and school interest. Provide targeted support for Indiana students experiencing the greatest reading challenges – Many students experience reading challenges, including students in special education, students of color, students whose primary language is not English and students from low-income households.

– Many students experience reading challenges, including students in special education, students of color, students whose primary language is not English and students from low-income households. Establish a literacy center at IDOE focused on the Science of Reading – IDOE will recruit additional staff to provide Science of Reading technical assistance to schools, including resources through the Indiana Learning Lab. The literacy center will serve as a one-stop-shop to oversee literacy efforts, manage research and evaluation efforts and maintain quality technical assistance for educators.

– IDOE will recruit additional staff to provide Science of Reading technical assistance to schools, including resources through the Indiana Learning Lab. The literacy center will serve as a one-stop-shop to oversee literacy efforts, manage research and evaluation efforts and maintain quality technical assistance for educators. Provide stipends for teachers who participate in professional development regarding the Science of Reading – As Indiana’s early elementary school educators work to implement the Science of Reading in classrooms across the state, IDOE will provide financial incentives of up to $1,200 per teacher to allow them to opt in to additional training.

“We know that students first learn to read, and then they read to learn,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This shift typically occurs after a student’s third grade year. However, in Indiana, too many of our students are concluding third grade without foundational reading skills."