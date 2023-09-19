11 Indiana schools make 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools list

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven Indiana schools are getting special recognition by the U.S. Department of Education for being named to its 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
In central Indiana, a half-dozen schools were named including Bishop Chatard High School, Avon High School and Sugar Grove Elementary School in Greenwood.
Here is the full list:
- Avon – Avon High School, Avon Community School Corp.
- Bloomington – Saint Charles Catholic School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis.
- DeMotte – DeMotte Elementary School, Kankakee Valley School Corporation.
- Elkhart – Jimtown Intermediate School, Baugo Community Schools.
- Greenwood – Sugar Grove Elementary School, Center Grove Community School Corp.
- Indianapolis – Bishop Chatard High School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis.
- Indianapolis – Merle Sidener Gifted Academy, Indianapolis Public Schools.
- Jeffersonville – Utica Elementary School, Greater Clark County Schools.
- Newburgh – Saint John the Baptist Catholic School, Diocese of Evansville.
- Rolling Prairie – Rolling Prairie Elementary School, New Prairie United School Corporation.
- Valparaiso – Union Center Elementary School, Union Township School Corp.
“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
The recognition is based on academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.