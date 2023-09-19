11 Indiana schools make 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools list

In central Indiana, a half-dozen schools were named to the prestigious list.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven Indiana schools are getting special recognition by the U.S. Department of Education for being named to its 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

In central Indiana, a half-dozen schools were named including Bishop Chatard High School, Avon High School and Sugar Grove Elementary School in Greenwood.

Here is the full list:

Avon – Avon High School, Avon Community School Corp.

Bloomington – Saint Charles Catholic School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

DeMotte – DeMotte Elementary School, Kankakee Valley School Corporation.

Elkhart – Jimtown Intermediate School, Baugo Community Schools.

Greenwood – Sugar Grove Elementary School, Center Grove Community School Corp.

Indianapolis – Bishop Chatard High School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis – Merle Sidener Gifted Academy, Indianapolis Public Schools.

Jeffersonville – Utica Elementary School, Greater Clark County Schools.

Newburgh – Saint John the Baptist Catholic School, Diocese of Evansville.

Rolling Prairie – Rolling Prairie Elementary School, New Prairie United School Corporation.

Valparaiso – Union Center Elementary School, Union Township School Corp.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.