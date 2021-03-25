Donut fans rejoice: Dunkin' giving out free donuts on Wednesdays in April

They say the best things in life are free, and Dunkin' Donuts must agree.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday is the new Friday, or at least that's what Dunkin' Donuts is saying after announcing the launch of Free Donut Wednesdays for its rewards members.

The coffee giant will be giving its DD Perks members free classic donuts with the purchase of a beverage every Wednesday through April 21.

Free donut options include Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Glazed, Boston Kreme, and Double Chocolate.

"We know people are craving some fun and excitement to break up the week. With Free Donut Wednesdays, we’re excited to give our DD Perks members a free sweet treat to help beat the midweek slump and keep them running with a smile,” said Joanna Bonder, Director, Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’.