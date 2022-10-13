Drivers in California may now have digital license plates

A trip to the DMV is no longer necessary. Governor Gavin Newsom is giving the green light to digital license plates, making them available to all drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The digital plates are meant to make the DMV process smoother, by allowing drivers to renew their registrations without having to step foot inside a DMV.

If you are a vehicle owner in California then you have probably been to the DMV and you have probably experienced those long lines that sometimes take hours.

“It’s going to be a horrible day because I'm going to the DMV, '' said Alfonso Hernandez, A San Diego local who has experienced wait times up to four hours.

A new law in California is making it possible for all state drivers to trick out their whips with digital license plates.

According to the state, the bill signed by Governor Newsom will establish an entity that will issue alternatives to stickers, tabs, license plates, and registration cards" for vehicles in the state.

For the past few years, the digital plates were tested by California drivers under a pilot program, with the plates being produced by the Bay Area Company, Reviver.

"Simplifying registration. That's what we were looking to do, just simplify the registration process," said Neville Boston, the CEO of Reviver Auto.

The digital plates have two models, battery-powered and wired, but it also comes at a cost–drivers have the option to pay $25 a month, or an annual fee of $275 dollars–and it seems like some Californians are willing to pay for it.

“Absolutely, I would definitely pay for that. I also own a transportation company so yeah, that’s a win win,” said Vivian Martin, a San Diego local who was rushing to the DMV.

One of the first testers of this new device is Tommy Rezai who aims to connect in today's high-tech world.

"I'm an early adopter with a lot of things and I thought hey why not. Let's give this a shot. I thought it was cool," said Rezai.

Drivers will also be able to display different emergency messages, for example if there is an amber alert.

There's also a built-in GPS and could tell police if the car is stolen, but that tracking technology also brings up questions of privacy.

Assemblymember Lori Wilson, who co-authored the bill, says drivers with privacy concerns will be able to disable the tracking feature on their personal vehicles.