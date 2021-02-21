Dog rescued after 4 days stranded along icy Detroit River

The dog's rescue after being stranded on floating river ice along the Detroit suburb of Ecorse is “an amazing story of survival."

ECORSE, Mich. — A dog that survived frigid temperatures and a run-in with a coyote has been rescued after spending four days stranded on ice along the Detroit River.

The small dog was rescued Saturday afternoon by a boater from Windsor, Ontario, following an international effort that involved Americans and Canadians on both sides of the Detroit River.

The canine is being cared for at the Woodhaven Animal Hospital, which says in a Facebook update that he's doing well.

Patricia Trevino with the River Rouge Animal Shelter says the dog's rescue after being stranded on floating river ice along the Detroit suburb of Ecorse is “an amazing story of survival."

