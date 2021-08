Police said Ambachew Nigatu went missing Tuesday evening at the Fairfax State Recreation Area while swimming.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating the possible drowning of a Plainfield man at Lake Monroe.

Police said 29-year-old Ambachew Nigatu was swimming with family off the beach at Fairfax State Recreation Area when he went missing Tuesday evening.

The Monroe County Dive Team found Nigatu’s body around 7 p.m.