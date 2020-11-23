The goal is to connect Walt Disney World Resort to major Florida cities by rail.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — There may soon be more ways to get to Disney Springs.

Walt Disney World Resort and Brightline announced Monday that the companies have agreed to build a train station at the popular shopping, dining and entertainment complex in Lake Buena Vista. Brightline will begin working to obtain necessary government approvals.

The goal is for the Brightline station at Disney Springs to shuttle passengers between Disney World and Orlando International Airport, as well as cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Brightline expansion from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport is expected to be finished sometime in 2022.

Stations are also planned for construction in Aventura, Boca Raton and Port Miami. Those might one day also connect to Disney Springs.

“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans,” Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, wrote in a news release. “Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this.”

The proposed station at Disney Springs would feature a ground-level lobby and upper-level train platform, along with passenger facilities.

“We’re excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests,” Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort, stated in the release.

In 2018, Brightline was given the right to execute lease agreements with the Florida Department of Transportation and the Central Florida Expressway Authority to work on connecting Orlando International Airport to Tampa. Then, in February 2020, the rail system began the engineering and design work on the proposed project.

