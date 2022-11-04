Detectives with Delphi double murder investigation seek additional information

DELPHI, Ind. — Detectives investigating the Delphi murders are expanding their search for people who communicated with a social media profile potentially connected to the case.

Investigators announced Monday they want to talk with anyone who communicated with the "anthony_shots" profile on the social media app Yellow, which is currently known as "Yubo." Those who have information can contact law enforcement at 765-822-3535 or by email at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com