He was on a waiting list in the hospital to get the treatment.

RAPIDS CITY, Illinois — A husband and father from Rapids City, Illinois is recovering from COVID-19 after a 5 day hospital stay. Doug DeBlaey and his wife tested positive for the virus on the same day. But right away, doctors seemed more concerned about Doug.

"He had a slight fever, his heart rate was up a little, and they said said make sure you keep an eye on things," Doug's wife Colby explained.

Doug got sicker. He went to the doctor for treatments he could do at home. But it kept getting harder to breathe. It was bad enough Doug himself knew he needed to go to the hospital.

A week after testing positive, he was admitted.

"I drove Doug to the ER and dropped him off, because he can't have visitors, and it was a sickening feeling," Colby said.

Doug knew it was where he needed to be.

"That feeling of trying to catch your breath to keep going, it's just a scary thing," he recalled.

Doctors gave him several treatments, but the one he really needed he couldn't get right away. He was on a waiting list for convalescent plasma, a treatment that comes from the blood donations of people who've already had the virus.

Nurses told Colby that plasma would be a "game changer". Doug waited a day before the first dose was available. He says he didn't feel it right away. But doctors knew it was working.

"The doctor said that morning that his lungs sounded better. Doug reported to me that he wasn't as winded going to the bathroom," Colby said. She explained that even the simplest tasks were exhausting for Doug. He wasn't able to talk much on the phone because he was so weak.

"It hurt so much in my chest to take a deep breath," Doug said. "Having a conversation with anyone was next to impossible. I could get a few words out at a time, stop and catch my breath. I would feel worn out from a conversation."

But the updates from his doctors and nurses meant everything to Colby. She was still sick too, and by now so were their two daughters and Colby's mother.

"Knowing your whole family has it and seeing Doug go downhill so quickly, I feel like we are living a COVID nightmare," Colby said.

But better news was coming. Doctors ordered a second dose of plasma and after five days in the hospital, Doug could go home just in time for his birthday and Thanksgiving. Family friends provided a full meal.

"I was waiting for turkey day," Doug said with a smile. "All the fixings, the good stuffing. It was awesome."