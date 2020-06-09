Indy Civil War soldier honored with proper headstone century later

After more than a century, an Indianapolis family received the proper burial and ceremony for a loved one.

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than a century, a Civil War soldier was honored with a proper headstone at Crown Hill Cemetery, Saturday after his family pushed for a proper ceremony.

Jacob Hocker was a Civil War soldier and fought in the Indian Wars. According to his obituary, he took an arrow to the neck and Buffalo Bill Cody pulled it out.

It’s stories like those that his family has heard over and over again—never knowing where he was buried.

“My mom would talk every once in a while about him being a veterinarian and farrier down in the Fountain Square area,” said Jim Shepherd, his great-great-grandson.

“His cavalry sword has hung on my mother’s fireplace my entire life. My children used to pull it apart every time the grandparents would leave the room,” said Emily Connolly, his great-granddaughter.

Shepherd worked with the cemetery and Veteran Affairs to get a proper headstone and barrel service for his great-great grandfather. Originally, the ceremony was supposed to take place on Memorial Day weekend but because of COVID-19 it was pushed back.

Shepherd then contacted Connolly through a genealogy program to invite her to the ceremony, including other family members.

“I realized that I had all my great-grandfather’s information but I didn’t know where he was buried so I started doing a little more research and found out that in fact he was buried at Crown Hill a mile south of my home,” she said.

Generations of Hocker’s family traveled to Indianapolis for Saturday’s special ceremony that was performed as a 1917 ceremony from the Grand Army of the Republic.

“So many times, what you discover in genealogy is a document online or a piece of paper from the library and this is real,” Connolly said.

Saturday’s ceremony was not just about honoring a veteran but also honoring family.