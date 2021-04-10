Zionsville Police searching for Walgreens theft suspect

Police said the man stole medication from the pharmacy store Friday, Oct. 1 around 1:25 p.m.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole medication from Walgreens on Friday, Oct. 1.

Police said the incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at the pharmacy store located at 200 S. Ford Road, near West Oak Street.

According to police, the suspect "breached the counter in the pharmacy."

Police described the suspect as approximately 6'2" tall and weighing approximately 140-160 pounds.

The suspect is believed to have attempted similar thefts in the surrounding area, as well.

Police do not know which direction he went after leaving the store.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Nicolas Johnson at 317‐873‐5967 or njohnson@zionsville‐in.gov.