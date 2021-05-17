Zionsville man arrested for child pornography possession

Steven Kasyjanski has been charged with possession of child pornography after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a Zionsville man after a tip led them to discover materials of child exploitation.

Police served a search warrant around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, in the 9300 block of Irishmans Run Lane in Zionsville. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip that an individual at the address had used their social media to possess materials that exploit children.

Steven Kasyjanski, 39, was arrested after police searched the property. Law enforcement officers from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Whitestown Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Zionsville Police Department, the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office, and Indiana State Police searched the home.