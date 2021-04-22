Yorktown community and police helping store clerk injured in baseball bat attack

The police department presented the victim with a $2,500 check to help with medical bills, since he was uninsured.

An overnight clerk at the Yorktown Food Mart injured in a baseball bat attack is getting some help with his recovery thanks to the generosity of the community and police department.

The police department presented the victim with a $2,500 check to help with medical bills, since he was uninsured. The Delaware County Commissioner also waived the ambulance bill.

The clerk was badly injured April 8 around 1:30 a.m. when two men rushed in and one hit him in the head with a metal baseball bat. The victim was hit three times before the man with the bat punched a few keys on the cash register. When it wouldn't open, the two suspects ran out of the Marathon gas station convenience store empty-handed.

The clerk was left bleeding from a large gash on his head.

"It was a very quick, graphic and brutal thing to happen to him," said Detective Brooke Barnard with the Yorktown Police Department. "It only lasted about 15-20 seconds. It was a very quick thing and there was just no hesitation at all with it."

"The guy was almost going to die," said Ravinder Singh, who also works behind the counter there. "If the cops don't come here and they take him to the hospital, he could die over here, because it's that much deep in his head, the injury."

Police started a GoFundMe for the clerk and that is where the $2,500 came from to help with medical bills.

New Castle police are investigating a similar crime that happened just a couple of hours later that same night.