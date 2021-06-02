Woman's death classified as homicide after body found outside far east side business in February

Officers found the woman, then called for medics, who pronounced her dead. The coroner later identified her as 50-year-old Shanel Smith.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three months after a woman was found dead outside in the cold behind a far east side business, her death is being called a homicide.

According to police, IMPD officers were called to an area near the corner of 38th St. and Mitthoeffer Road for an unresponsive person at 1:40 a.m. Feb. 19.

Police originally said there were no obvious signs of trauma. The coroner classified the cause of death as "Environmental Cold Exposure" and added that it was a homicide.