INDIANAPOLIS — State police are investigating after a woman’s body was found along Interstate 70 on Dec. 6.

Police said a passerby found 33-year-old Miranda McNew on the side of I-70 near I-465 on Indy’s west side around 8 a.m.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said McNew’s cause and manner of death are pending.