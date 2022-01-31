Woman will not be charged for having gun near George Washington High School fight

The prosecutor's office tells 13News further "investigation found that the firearm was not on school property and she held a valid permit to carry a handgun."

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office tells 13News it will not charge a woman arrested for a having a gun near George Washington High School.

According to an IMPD police report, 40-year-old Sherral Harris was arrested in November 2021 when police were responding to a fight outside the school. Harris was arrested for carrying a firearm within 500 feet of school property, pointing a loaded firearm and intimidation with a weapon. The report listed the gun as a .40 caliber semiautomatic with an extended loaded magazine.

A woman also near the fight had told police Harris pointed a gun at her. However, when officers spoke to Harris about having a gun, she admitted there was one in the car, but denied pointing it at anyone.

The prosecutor's office tells 13News further "investigation found that the firearm was not on school property and she held a valid permit to carry a handgun. Additionally, the evidence did not support other allegations."

Police were called to the school in November for a fight that had started in the school and spilled out into the parking lot. As officers arrived, they saw two teenagers preparing to fight. Those two teenagers were detained by police. Officers then claim to have heard another student threaten to get a gun and shoot up the school. A female student also allegedly sprayed the crowd with mace.