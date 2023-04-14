Woman faces charges for allegedly fabricating story of her own abduction

The 30-year-old faces two charges in connection with an incident where police accused her of lying about being abducted and held in a wooded area.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman who police said told them she lied to them about being held against her will and assaulted in a wooded area was arrested on Thursday in Tippecanoe County.

Kallie C. Carlson, 30, of Lafayette faces a felony charge for obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor for false informing.

On Sunday, February 19, 2023 around 1:52 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a female reporting she was held against her will and assaulted in a wooded area in the 5500 Block of State Road 26 East in Tippecanoe County.

A perimeter of the wooded area was established. K-9 units and a drone were utilized to search the area along with a drone. A suspect was not located during the search.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division investigated the incident. During the investigation, detectives claimed the events were fabricated and had not occurred.

Carlson was arrested on April 13 in the 700 Block of Wabash Avenue in Lafayette.