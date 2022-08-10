Woman wanted in deadly 2021 stabbing arrested after nearly year at large

Sheea Cheshier, 39, is accused of stabbing Chandre Rhodes, 51, at Arborstone Apartments on Sept. 24, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a woman accused of a deadly stabbing that happened nearly a year ago on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Sheea Cheshier, 39, was arrested Saturday for the death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes.

Cheshier is accused of stabbing Rhodes on Sept. 24, 2021, at Arborstone Apartments off 38th Street and Post Road.

Officers were called to the stabbing just after 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Rhodes in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court, which is in the apartment complex's neighborhood.

Medics took Rhodes to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In the time that's passed since Rhodes' death, homicide detectives have been investigating. They were able to identify Cheshier as the suspect.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Oct. 22, 2021.

She remained at large until this past Saturday, when police located and arrested her.